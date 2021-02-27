A SKETCH of Castle Howard, painted by the daughter of architect Tom Adams more than 40 years ago, has sold for £700 at auction.
Louise Adams-Morales, from York, said the sketch was done in 1980 as part of a project while she studied at Newcastle University, where she read architecture.
Louise, who now works in France teaching English, said: “I remember that I just dipped a brush into my black coffee for the sepia effect.
“I wanted to show the historical facts of this amazing place. My style is intentionally an unfinished one - more of a rough study showing these important facts in order to appreciate this short-lived English baroque style.”
The sketch was sold on the William George online auction website.
There were 11 bids for Louise’s sketch, with the successful bid coming in at £700.
The buyer of the sketch said: “I love the drawing because my family and I spend a lot of time in North Yorkshire and have been to Castle Howard many times.”