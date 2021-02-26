ONE more person has lost their life at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 571.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 40 Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 307 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 82,717.
Patients were aged between 34 and 100 years old. All except nine, aged 60 to 94 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Dates of death range from November 3 to February 25, with the majority being on or after February 19.
Their families have been informed.
