MORE than 95 per cent of Year Six pupils in the East Riding area have secured a place at their first choice secondary school.
The latest figures from East Riding of York Council show that almost 97 per cent of pupils have got a place at their preferred school.
Deborah Myers, the council’s head of children and young people, education and schools, said: "It is excellent news that nearly 97 per cent of parents and carers have been able to access their first choice of secondary school for their children.
"The schools in the East Riding achieve and maintain good standards of education which parents really value and appreciate."
The council received 3,354 applications from East Riding resident parents of pupils due to start at a secondary school in September this year.
A total of 3,250 of these have been allocated a place at their first preference school, which is an increase of 1.7 per cent on last years figures
Meanwhile, 3,321 have been allocated a place at one of the three schools parent/carers named as their first, second or third preference, which is an increase of 0.2 per cent on last year.