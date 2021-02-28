TWO top luxury London hotels have secured the services of an East Yorkshire manufacturer.

The Mosaic Spa Company based in Pocklington, make high-end mosaic tiled spas and pools and have recently been awarded two major contracts with two of the UK’s most prominent hotels, The Berkeley and Claridge’s in Mayfair.

The local company managed to beat competition from across the globe to acquire the lucrative deals which will see the pools fitted in The Berkeley’s and Claridge’s rooftop presidential suites which have played host to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna.

Both will now be fitted out with the company’s highly sought after “One Pool”.

The One Pool is a relatively new product released by The Mosaic Spa Company, and is a full-length one-piece mosaic tiled swimming pool with integrated filtration and heating.

The pool is also available to purchase as a retail model to have in your own home.

Owner and managing director, Darren Harrison-Little, said: “We are so pleased to have acquired a contract with two household names in the hospitality sector.

“It took a lot of hard work and long nights from everyone to progress our company to such highs in a relatively short amount of time, to which we are now seeing the benefits.”

Mr Harrison-Little said that during the pandemic, his company has seen a meteoric rise through the industry as they have gone from a relatively unknown player in the trade to now being seen as the UK’s market leader in just two years.

He said that this growth has seen their work force grow along with two new buildings being added to their current site on Pocklington industrial estate in order to keep up with demand.

The Berkeley, which sits between Knightsbridge and Belgravia in the capital, and Claridge's, which is famous for its original art deco interiors, are both part of the Maybourne Hotel Group.

The group also includes The Connaught and The Maybourne Beverly Hills, which consider themselves to be four of the world's most legendary luxury hotels.