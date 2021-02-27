YORK band The Howl & The Hum are set to stream a unique live performance from York Minster.
The city’s independent promoters Please Please You, independent York grassroots venue The Crescent and Leeds promoters, The Brudenell, are teaming up with The Chapter Of York to bring a one-off performance from the alternative rock outfit in May.
Last March saw the release of the band’s ironically named debut album, Human Contact, and the announcement of their headline tour rescheduled to take place from September 2021.
Performances are planned in Luxembourg, Paris, Milan, Zurich and Amsterdam, as well as numerous venues in the UK.
The show will be taking place at York Minster on May 25, at 8.15pm. Tickets, priced at £10 for the live streaming, are available at https://brudenell.ticketco.events/uk/en.