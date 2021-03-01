MORE than 90 per cent of York children have secured places at their first secondary school choice - which is up by over four per cent on last year.

Secondary school admission figures from City of York Council for entry in September this year show that 93 per cent of children - 1,793 - have been allocated their first preference of school.

This is an increase of 4.4 per cent on last year’s figures.

Councillor Keith Orrell, executive member for education, children and young people, said: “I’m delighted that so many young people will be able to attend their first choice of secondary school this year.

“I know it’s been an incredibly difficult time over the last few months and I hope that knowing their plans for September will help young people start to look to the future.

“I wish all those starting a new school in September the best of luck with the next phase of their learning journey.”

The total size of the cohort starting school in September 2021 is 1,921 pupils, which is down from 1,947 last year.

The council’s figures published today (March 1) show that 98.2 per cent of pupils got one of their five preferences, an increase of 1.9 per cent on last year’s figures.

Thirty-four pupils didn’t get any of their preferences. A council spokesperson said that these were largely made up of pupils with parents or carers who did not apply for their catchment school, despite being advised to do so, preferring to apply for schools a considerable distance from their home.

Parents who applied online can find out where their child has been allocated a place by logging into their parent portal account at: https://bit.ly/2ZTL5wM

Parents who made written applications will receive a letter confirming their admission arrangements.

Anyone who didn’t receive their first choice of school will also receive written information.

Any parent whose children may be eligible for free school meals should apply through their online account at: https://bit.ly/2O1cjPt