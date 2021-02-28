A YORK veterinary practice is set on caring for the planet as well as pets after embracing a greener future.
The Minster Veterinary Practice is reducing its carbon footprint and cutting waste by introducing a wide range of environmentally friendly initiatives, and the team is hoping clients who bring their pets to their main Salisbury Road hospital will support their campaign.
The green initiatives include recycling extra PPE, including masks, gloves and aprons, worn by staff during the pandemic and placing recycling stations around the practice.
Vet Becky Sedman said: “The veterinary profession is caring by nature so looking after the planet is a natural extension of looking after pets, animals and wildlife.
"As a veterinary practice, we want to embrace sustainable ways of working as we know how animals and the planet interact so it is our duty to do something to protect the environment."
