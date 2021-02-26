YORK Racecourse bosses say they are 'positive about welcoming a crowd' back for big races in the summer such as the Ebor Festival - although details and protocols are still to be clarified.

The course, giving its response to the Prime Minister's 'roadmap' out of lockdown, said meetings are likely to have different rules as the country moves through different phases of the easing of restrictions.

It said the Dante Festival, from May 12 to 14, was indicated to operate under Step 2 requirements of the roadmap, meaning it was most likely to be staged “behind closed doors."

Three racedays, on May 22, June 11 and June 12, were scheduled to operate under Step 3,under which it might be able to welcome a limited crowd, although the final capacity and operational protocols were yet to be confirmed.

"As the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival,Wednesday 18th to Saturday 21st August, and four racedays in July, Friday 9th, Saturday 10th, Friday evening 23rd and Saturday 24th, are all due to be held later than the current date of Step 4, indicated by the Prime Minister as being no earlier than 21st June, we are positive about welcoming a crowd for these and any subsequent racedays," it said.

It said that though positive in overall direction, there were details still to be clarified regarding the implications for specific racedays and what protocols may be in place on any given date.

"More detail is expected from Government over the weeks and months ahead. Thank you in advance for your patience, whilst we as a sport and venue await that detailed further guidance to be able to give more detailed response.