A NEW Resilience Hub has launched to support health, care and emergency services workers across the Humber, Coast and Vale areas.
The Humber, Coast and Vale Resilience Hub provides independent and confidential support for health, care and emergency service workers who may be struggling with the impact of Covid-19.
Michele Moran, SRO of the Humber, Coast and Vale Health and Care Partnership Mental Health and Learning Disabilities Collaborative Programme, said: "Many people are working in unfamiliar environments, with reduced staffing levels and this can be incredibly stressful and tiring.
"This combined with the added worry people will have for their own family’s health and wellbeing is putting extraordinary strain on people’s personal resilience and family life."
Building on existing support offers, the hub helps workers who need support to quickly and confidentially access the best advice and treatment.
The hub is confidential and offers frontline workers and their families advice and support for a range of issues such as emotional wellbeing, bereavement, debt and domestic violence.