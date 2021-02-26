POLICE in York are hunting a wanted woman.
North Yorkshire Police say Chelsea Briggs is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of her licence after she was released from prison partway through a sentence for assault.
A police spokesman said: "Officers have made numerous attempts to locate Chelsea and are now appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have seen her or know where she is now.
"Chelsea also has links to Colwyn Bay in North Wales.
"Anyone who believes they have seen her or knows where she is now, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 01904 618691. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
