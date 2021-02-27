THE last two lockdowns have shown us that once restrictions are lifted, everything depends on the behaviour of the population.
Coming out of this third lockdown gives us a golden opportunity to nail this.
Help is clearly needed to ensure that each person, each business, each institution plays its part. Teams of supervisory Covid marshals with the necessary legal powers could ensure this.
Every work place, hotel, B&B, restaurant, shop, school, pub, college, university, bus, taxi and train should be inspected and only allowed to function if it can satisfy the necessary safety requirements.
Constant supervision and, if necessary, enforcement is the only way forward, at least until June 21, thereby allowing our country to bounce back economically and socially.
David Sanderson,
Kimberlow Woods Hill,
Badger Hill, York