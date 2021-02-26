LETTERS are now going out to people aged 60-64 across the country, inviting them to book their jabs, York's vaccination centre organisers have revealed.
Nimbuscare issued a statement today after The Press revealed yesterday that York residents as young as 60 could now book to have their jabs at the national centre at Askham Bar, even though the NHS' website was still saying it was only open to people aged 64.
A spokeswoman said the national NHS booking system’s criteria was changing as the priority groups were worked through, and people were being asked to go online and book via the nhs.uk website.
She said the local service at Askham Bar, alongside satellite GP clinics, was currently working hard to vaccinate people in priority group 6, which included people aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions.
"Everyone on GP practice learning disability registers - around 300,000 people in England – has been added to priority group 6," she said.
"We are working quickly to get through this group of patients – vaccinating thousands of people over the next few days."
