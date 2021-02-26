THIEVES stole a motorbike from outside a York home.
North Yorkshire Police said the bike was taken just before 8.40pm on Wednesday, February 24 from outside an address in Kirkham Avenue in Heworth.
The black and grey Honda motorcycle with registration FY20 LFH was seen being quickly pushed away from the address by four people.
All four suspects appeared to be wearing dark tracksuit clothing.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen a number of people loitering in the area just prior to it.
"They are also appealing to anyone in the neighbourhood who has private CCTV or doorbell cameras to contact them if they believe they have captured the suspects on camera, and to any motorists who may have captured the group on dash-cam.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Amy Herrick. You can also email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210066153."
