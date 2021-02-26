A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has put out a call for photographs to feature in the annual calendar next year.
Saint Catherine's Hospice has launched an appeal to find 12 special images for the charity’s annual calendar, which is an ever-popular way of raising much-needed funds.
The calendars are bought by thousands of supporters each year in the local area – with copies even ordered from abroad.
Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “This is a great way to share your photographs, see them in print and help a fantastic cause at the same time.”
For the next calendar, the hospice is looking for images which are of landscape format and full colour, from the area covered by Saint Catherine’s, which includes Scarborough, Filey, Hunmanby, Whitby, Ryedale, Bridlington and Driffield and a good mixture of spring, summer, autumn and winter.
Anyone can submit an image for consideration and the 12 selected images will be printed in the calendar alongside the sender’s name.
The deadline for submissions is Friday April 16.
Email your photograph submissions with your name and telephone number to fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk