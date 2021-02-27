Minnie is a 6-year-old female cat who was brought to The York Animal Home by an inspector because her needs were not getting met.
She has spent more than a year in RSPCA care due to legal reasons. But after being awarded Minnie in court, the Animal Home is now able to re-home her and find her the loving home she deserves.
Minnie is a sweet but very independent cat who knows her own mind.
She loves being in the company of her people but is not overly keen on being fussed. She enjoys some attention but is not shy to let you know when she has had enough. She is much happier just sitting snuggled up on a comfy sofa.
Minnie’s two favourite things in life are sleeping and food, although she can be very picky with her food where only the very best will do for this little cat.
Staff at the centre are looking for an adult only home where Minnie, who has been spayed, will be the only pet.
The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk