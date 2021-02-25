A PEDESTRIAN has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in York city centre.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called at just after 2pm today to a collision between a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Tanner Row and George Hudson Street.
A spokeswoman said one patient was taken to York Hospital.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a fire crew was flagged down in Rougier Street at just after 2pm, after a vehicle had hit two pedestrians who were crossing a road.
It said the crew provided first aid with paramedics and both pedestrians were believed to have suffered minor injuries only.
