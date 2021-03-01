WE asked for photos on the theme of 'Love is...' - so should not be surprised to have received a flurry of images to melt the heart.

As ever, our Camera Club members rose to the challenge, and have been posting heartbreaking as well as heartwarming photos throughout the month.

Animals feature highly in the latter category; we've had cuddling cats, cute dogs and orangutans, but special praise goes to Michelle Sorrell for her "goodnight kiss" shot of a little boy moving in gently to embrace an almost sleeping dog in front of a roaring fire.

We really loved Barney Sharratt's shot of an orangutan with its offspring clinging firmly around its neck and Iain Ledley's image of two swans embracing to form a heart shape.

But there was one very special photo that stood out and is this month's winner: Sarah Porter's black and white image simply titled 'Final days with Mum'.

Sarah is this month's competition winner.

Well done too to all our other finalists featured here today, including Neil Wilson who posted a photo of 'best friend Morris' who sadly died in January.

Also commended are David Pinder and Di Holt.

Our Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.

Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment.

To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.

March challenge

This month the theme is #Lockdown365. This month we will be marking a year since the first lockdown began. We would like you to post the photo that sums up the past year for you, and share images that reflect lockdown and our strange way of life over the past 12 months. Please caption your photos - and good luck!