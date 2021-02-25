A North Yorkshire man who posted “revenge porn” on a porn website has been jailed for six months.
The victim didn’t know what John O’Neill, 22, had done until a friend saw one of the videos the 22-year-old had posted and alerted her, York Crown Court heard.
O’Neill, of Colburn near Catterick, pleaded guilty to revenge porn.
Investigating officer detective constable Stephen Peachman said: “Revenge porn has a devastating impact on both victims and their families and has no place in our society.
“The sharing of private, sexual materials without consent can have a long-lasting impact on an individual’s mental and physical wellbeing and leave victims feeling frightened, scared to leave the home and in some cases even with suicidal thoughts.
“I hope the sentence handed down in this case sends a strong message to victims that we will do everything we can to bring offenders of such an appalling crime to justice. If you have been a victim of revenge porn please call us and we will treat your call seriously and investigate your case.
“Lastly, I hope the victim in this case can take some comfort knowing that justice has now been served and that she can now move on with her life after such a terrible experience.”
