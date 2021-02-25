ANOTHER area around York is now shaded white on the Public Health England (PHE) Covid map due to low case numbers.
Easingwold and Stillington is now shaded white on the Covid map as there are less than three cases in the area in the seven days leading up to February 20, meaning that no data is shown.
The area joins Wigginton, New Earswick, Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham, Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake and Rawcliffe and Clifton South in having these low case numbers at the time.
Woodthorpe and Acomb Park is shaded light green as there are shown to be just three cases in the area and a rolling rate of 32.1 people per 100,000.
At the time, Huntington had the highest number of Covid cases with 14 and a rolling rate of 203.7 people per 100,000. This area is now shaded dark blue on the Covid map as the rate is between 200 and 399.
Other areas of York shown to have high rolling rates are Clifton Without and Skelton with a rate of 152.8, Haxby with a rate of 121.9 and Tang Hall with a rate of 105.8.
The rolling rates on the case figures are registered up until February 20.
The rates are expressed per 100,000 population and are calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.
You can view the Public Health England map here.