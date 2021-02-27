CELEBRITY chef Gregg Wallace's recent visit to York will be airing on national TV next week.

Gregg was spotted out and about in the city in December, filming for his new Channel 5 series Greg Wallace's Big Weekend Away. And the York leg of his travels will be broadcast next Friday (March 5).

The MasterChef judge was spotted filming in York for the show just before Christmas. During his three-day visit he took in the Minster, walked the city walls, and learned about the life of Guy Fawkes. He also delved into York's ancient history, finding out about the Romans, the Vikings, and the city's favourite medieval and Tudor kings.

The presenter called in at the Bluebird Bakery and The Potions Cauldron on Shambles, tried out the local cuisine at the Guy Fawkes Inn on High Petergate - and even had a go at bell ringing after meeting York's town crier Ben Fry.

At the Guy Fawkes Inn, the presenter tucked into a pie created by head chef Adie Knowles.

The MasterChef judge was hugely complimentary about a city he calls the 'Capital of the North. "I loved York!" he said. "There is so much history in the city, so much good food and it has a really friendly vibe."

Some of the York people he met on his vsit returned the compliment.

While he was at the Guy Fawkes Inn, he got chatting to Simon Cotton, managing director of HRH Group which owns and operates the medieval inn.

“He’s a very, very funny chap," Simon said.

“He had a whole catalogue of jokes and as I like a good joke too, we seemed to hit it off!"

Phil Pinder, of The Potions Cauldron, was equally impressed. He said the star was 'absolutely lovely', with a great sense of humour. The timing of his visit wasn't quite perfect, though, Phil admitted. "We had to strip the shop of Christmas decorations and pull down our tinsel for him coming in!"

Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekend in Yorkshire airs on March 5 at 9pm on Channel 5.