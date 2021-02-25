YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly again, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by one to 73.6 people per 100,000. This remains well below the UK national average, which stands at 115.3.
The PHE data shows that a further 16 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 11,805.
In North Yorkshire the rate has gone in the opposite direction, lowering by one to 84.1 people per 100,000. A further 46 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 27,938.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by five down to 120.5 people per 100,000, with a further 41 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 9,985 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,154,562.