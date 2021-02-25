THE family of murdered York schoolgirl Katie Rough have been carrying out random acts of kindness in her memory.

Just over four years after Katie’s tragic death, her mum, Alison, and other family members have been putting together hampers of fruit and other goodies every payday to surprise key workers at York Hospital, police and ambulance and fire stations and the like.

Seven-year-old Katie died after being found with stab wounds in a field in Woodthorpe, in January 2017.

“It’s been four years since Katie died, which for some people seems a long time, but to us it’s not. We talk about Katie all the time and I wanted to do something else in her name,” said Alison.

“In a little way we wanted to put Katie’s name back out there. We have been dropping off hampers for a while as a family, but I put a message on Facebook maybe expecting to get a few donations and setting a £100 target and since then it’s just taken off. People have been so generous and we easily raised £100 in just 24 hours.

“We have created an Amazon wishlist with some items to make up hampers. Any donations from the wishlist will be sent directly to Alison and Bethany Rough.

“I’d like to say thank you to everybody who has donated and supported us so far, they have been so generous.”

On Wednesday the family made three deliveries to York Hospital A&E, security department and the Children’s Centre as they had to be at the hospital for an appointment.

Back in 2018 Team Rough ran the Great North Run and raised more than £6,000 which went to support two Ugandan children in Katie’s memory as part of Compassion UK because the former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu - who is originally from Uganda - had given the family so much support since Katie’s death.

Alison said: “That money was enough to keep the two children in full-time education until they were 18 and they are both doing really well.”

For full details on how to donate on Facebook go to: https://www.facebook.com/TeamRoughGNR