A HEADTEACHER has insisted his York school is following appropriate procedures in consulting local residents over transport changes.
People living near Fulford School said last week they had complained to an Interim Regional Schools Commissioner about Fulford School’s consultation, which they branded "tokenist window-dressing."
The householders claim the plans for a new access road into the school - part of a school expansion scheme - would leave them stuck with cars and buses still using their streets to exit the school.
Head Steve Lewis said: "We are content that we are following appropriate procedures.
"We ran a pre-application consultation and have submitted a significant change application to the RSC along with the outcomes of the consultation."
He added that the school would be putting in a full planning application to City of York Council imminently.
He said: "Our sole aim in expanding the school is to ensure children within the Fulford School catchment area can join the school following transition from primary school.
"If we do not expand we will not be able to offer pupil places for all catchment children hoping to join us in year 7 from September 2022 and beyond."
