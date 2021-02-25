PUPILS at a North Yorkshire school put together a wacky and wild virtual contest to keep pupils, parents and staff alike entertained.

The house competition of the year at Queen Mary’s School, near Thirsk, was taken into the virtual world this year in a bid to keep community spirit high and raise money for charity.

The girls were tasked to create content for an extraordinary video. The theme was a certain letter of the alphabet for each house to interpret in any way they wanted.

In the end there was everything from dancing with dogs, a news broadcast with 'Dolly Parton' to Britain’s Got Talent, gymnastic tricks on horses and more.

The girls in Year 10 brainstormed ideas and organised all the year groups and some staff to submit videos which were then edited to create their house show.

Head teacher, Carole Cameron, said: “I am so proud of everyone involved.

"Our successful home learning programme continues to be really well received.

"Alongside live lessons, tutor times and extra-curricular activities, events like the Virtual House Show add colour to our programme and allow our girls to enjoy more informal activities and interactions with others.”

Rosemary in Year 10 was thrilled to be part of it. She said: “It was amazing to be involved and I learnt a great deal about overcoming the additional challenges to organise an event online. We learnt to negotiate, lead and present ideas.”

The judges were West End performer and Principal of DPTA theatre school, Damien Poole and the first female Yeoman Warder of the Tower of London, Moira Cameron.

Instead of the usual ticket sales, viewers pledged donations of over £600 to Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital.