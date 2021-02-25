ONE more person has lost their life to Covid-19 at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 570.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 38 Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 254 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 82,410
Patients were aged between 26 and 99 years old. All except 13, aged 57 to 94 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 28 to February 24, with the majority being on or after February 20.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.