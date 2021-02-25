A NEW project in York aims to help businesses and landlords make their properties more resilient to flooding.

Yorkshire Flood Resilience is raising awareness of measures that reduce the risk of flood damage to properties, speed up recovery and minimise the time businesses are out of action.

The measures are installed in business premises or homes; some work by preventing, delaying or limiting the amount of water entering the property, while others include materials, products and construction techniques that minimise the damage caused by floodwater.

For details and resources, including a flood action pack and a flood alert list, visit www.yorkshirefloodresilience.co.uk.

There are also case studies of business owners who have installed property flood resilience measures after experiencing flooding.

The website also features case studies and articles by experts on flood resilience, useful links and the opportunity for businesses to learn more about the different types of flood risk that they face and how to sign up for flood warnings.

The project is funded by Defra, and is led by City of York Council, with the support of partners, including The Environment Agency.

Yorkshire Flood Resilience project manager Steve Wragg said: “Communities across Yorkshire face a variety of different flood risks, but many business owners don’t realise that there are steps they can take themselves to make their property more resilient to flooding.

"Property flood resilience solutions are bespoke to each property and there are plenty of expert providers out there who will work with property owners to identify the most appropriate measures for the type of flooding they face.”

He added: “Our new website is a valuable resource for business owners and landlords, as well as private homeowners, who want to learn more about property flood resilience and its benefits.

"We want people to be aware that it is possible to protect yourself and your business against the stress, worry, disruption and cost of flooding. Our goal is to help communities here in Yorkshire understand how to do just that.”