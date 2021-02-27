KEEN walker Emma Shipley has been encouraging people to get outdoors for their exercise in lockdown - and raise money for a good cause.

Marketing executive Emma, of York, has been setting virtual challenges for people to complete while raising money for the local Mountain Rescue team.

She set up Yorkie Talkies four years ago in which she leads guided walks for free - and built up 400 members from across the North of England to the group.

Unable to walk together under lockdown restrictions, Emma set them a series of individual challenges and they have raised more than £300 for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue.

Emma is this week's Charity Champion. If you know someone who deserves this title, click here to tell us all about them!

Emma Shipley of Yorkie Talkies

Emma was nominated by Naomi Horwell who said: "Emma runs the walking group free of charge, dedicating all of her spare time to plan monthly routes, organising trips away in this country and abroad, planning events such as via ferrata extreme and ghyll scrambling, and taking on challenges as a group to raise money for local charities.

"These events bring her group members together and also really help people's mental health and fitness. Being outside and exercising has so many benefits and Emma inspires us all to do more and has helped us in more ways than she will take credit for."

Last year Emma started selling branded T-shirts, buffs, water bottles, hoodies and calendars with photos the group with all profits going to Mountain Rescue.

Emma said it was really important to support the cause. She said: "I have nothing but respect for Mountain Rescue. It is one of the most amazing things - if you are outside and fall or hurt yourself what they do can be life saving.

"Even in York, as soon as someone goes missing, chances are a call will be made to Mountain Rescue as they have lots of resources."

To help raise money for Mountain Rescue in lockdown, Emma set group members a virtual challenge - and 88 people signed up.

Each member has been asked to take on 100km/200km of walking, running or cycling in the months of February or March, with a month to complete.

Members of the Yorkie Talkies walking group

Each paid a total of £15 and once they have completed the challenge they will receive a branded buff or T-shirt, sweets and chocolates from another local York business, a medal and finally a donation will be made to Mountain Rescue.

Naomi said: "These challenges have given us a great sense of a team activity, allowing us to post pictures of our routes daily on the group, whilst also raising money for charity."

Feedback from two other group members has been equally positive about Emma's efforts.

One said: "At a time when we’re all fed up and we’ve had enough of lockdowns and restrictions, you’ve given us a new focus. I guarantee you’ve done more than you realise."

Another said: "Thanks for the motivation to get out this Feb, Emma in the 100km challenge. Felt like we were all doing something together."

Emma said: "It was a campaign to get people outside; people need to get that Vitamin D - and raise money for Mountain Rescue."

To find out more about Yorkie Talkies follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

If you would like to nominate a Charity Champion you can do so online at:

yorkpress.co.uk/charity-champions/