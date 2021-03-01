A PROPERTY dating back to the 17th century has gone on sale - with 20 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, a pool and paddock included in the £1.95m price.
Birdforth Hall and cottages, near Easingwold in North Yorkshire, is being marketed as a rare and ‘outstanding residential and lifestyle investment and business opportunity’ in an accessible location.
The hall, a six-bedroom family home at the heart of the property, is believed to have 17th century origins, with a 1685 date stone, before it was extended in around 1900.
Set within mature gardens, it still has period features including the oak panelled drawing room, high ceilings and cornicing.
The original brick farm buildings have been converted into four holiday cottages - The Granary, Stable Cottage, Mill House and Byre Cottage - set in large grounds with separate access.
There is an indoor pool, with ladies’ and gents’ changing rooms, along with an adjacent open plan gym area and office, and a 4.55 acre grass paddock with a mature wooded boundary.
The whole of the property and leisure facilities have been available for letting as a holiday cottage complex in recent years.
But there is planning consent to permit unrestricted residential occupation of the cottages.
The agents, Savills York, say the properties could produce a significant income if let on Assured Shorthold Tenancies or sold off separately.
The property could suit someone who wants to live in Birdforth Hall and run a lettings or other commercial business from the site, and there is potential to further develop a single storey brick outbuilding.
The rateable value for the property as a whole is £25,750.