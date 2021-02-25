POLICE have put out an appeal for witnesses after a crash on a major route through North Yorkshire yesterday (February24).
Emergency services were called in shortly before 4pm to a two-vehicle crash on the A1 northbound between junctions 48 and 49 near Dishforth where one of the vehicles had overturned.
North Yorkshire Police say the crash involved a black Hyundai i10 and a blue Renault Clio colliding, one of which overturned and came to a stop on its roof in on-coming traffic.
Ambulance and fire crews attended to assist with ensuring the safety of those involved in the collision, two of whom were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The road was partly closed by police and highways staff for over an hour whilst emergency services investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.
A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing either of the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. You can also email Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210065986."
