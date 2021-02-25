THEATRE is set to return to York this summer with the staging of Jesus Christ Superstar in a park.
The Bev Jones Music Company will present the musical, with an orchestra and cast of singers and dancers, in Rowntree Park's amphitheatre on June 12 and 13.
A spokeswoman said she hoped tickets would be available from next week at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre Box Office.
"The company last performed in October 2019 with Chess, and should have opened with Calamity Jane on March 23 2020 but we all know what happened," she said, adding that a concert staged in the park in September was a success.