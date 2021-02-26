The Government has finally announced a consultation on the future of local government in York and North Yorkshire to unlock devolution.
Why would we want to be left wondering whether our council tax bills will rise significantly, whether we’ll have to pay for our green waste collection, or travel to Scarborough or Malton to object to licensing and planning proposals decided by people who don’t know our neighbourhoods?
As chair of the city’s Licensing Committee, I wouldn’t feel able to make decisions on matters affecting the East Coast, where I have no local knowledge or geographical understanding. In the midst of an international pandemic, it surely makes more sense to back proposals that cause as little disruption as possible to allow councils to concentrate on recovery?
Time after time our local voice gets ignored by Westminster – I don’t think it would benefit anyone to have local decisions made by representatives who are blind to the issues facing our city.
Devolution arrangements could clearly bring investment to our city.
However, the least they can do is to ensure that the process doesn’t hurt our local services and communities.
Given the significance and potential consequences of local government reorganisation, I would urge York residents to send a clear message to the Government – York must remain York.
Cllr Ashley Mason, Sutherland Street, York
