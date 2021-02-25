Sensibly and thankfully York’s planning committee has refused the proposed Roman Quarter development.
This was local councillors carrying out the wishes of local residents. Unless York stays as its own stand-alone unitary authority, important decisions like this would be made by a majority of councillors who live and represent areas many miles from York.
We must resist the purely politically-motivated faction trying to integrate York into a larger and more diverse ruling body.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
