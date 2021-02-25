POLICE have issued images of two men they would like to speak to following the theft of alcohol from two stores in Ripon.

Both incidents happened in Ripon on January 13.

The first incident involved the men entering a local convenience store together. One of the men distracted the staff member at the till while the other removed eight bottles of gin from the shelf and placed them in a shopping bag that he had entered the store with. Both men then left the store without making payment.

Shortly after, around 4.30pm, both men entered a supermarket in Ripon city centre. This time one of the men had a pram with him. Again, one man distracted staff near to the alcohol aisle, while the other filled the pram with 22 bottles of alcohol and some crisps. Both men then left the store without making payment.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 234 Karen Griffiths or email Karen.Griffiths@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference numbers: 12210019882 and 12210035275 when passing on information.