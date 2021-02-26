TWO Ampleforth College pupils travelled to London to present a letter, signed by nearly 400 pupils, to the Prime Minister, asking him to lift the restriction order on admitting new pupils.

On Wednesday, two girls from the college travelled to Number 10 Downing Street to present the letter to Boris Johnson.

The ban was implemented last year by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, after he read reports by Ofsted and Independent Schools Inspectorate. According to the reports, the school was failing to meet independent school standards relating to safeguarding and leadership and management.

Ida Bridgeman, head girl at Ampleforth College, who wrote and organised the letter, said: "The last year has been a difficult one for pupils because of Covid and this additional uncertainty means further worry and apprehension.

"I think the Prime Minister and his team should listen to the children who are at the school now. We feel safe here."

The letter, written by Ida representing almost 400 pupils at the school, reads: "Whilst all school pupils are facing uncertainty regarding exams and the effects Covid will have on their education, we at Ampleforth are also left feeling very uncertain about the future of our school.

"It is a school in which we are not only educated by dedicated teaching staff but also feel cared for, respected and valued. We want it to be known that we feel safe and confident in our school."

This statement is backed up by evidence from an Ofsted research amongst parents in February this year. Hundreds of parents participated, with 99 per cent agreeing or strongly agreeing that their child is happy at the school and 99 per cent agreeing or strongly agreeing that their child feels safe at the school.

One pupil, currently studying for her A-Levels, said: "It is our home and our future. The people who think they are making us safe don't seem to want to listen to how safe we actually feel at the school.

"We don't want to leave and we want others to be able to have this experience too."