A YORK MP will host a meeting for city residents ahead of schools re-opening next month.

Central MP Rachael Maskell is hosting a Zoom meeting for parents, carers and residents to have their say on the future of education services and children’s services, to raise any issues they are currently experiencing, and to share and discuss ideas on this policy area.

Cllr Bob Webb, Labour’s Spokesperson for Children and Young People on the City of York Council will also be there to assist with any matters raised.

With the proposed Government timeline for schools re-open from March 8, Ms Maskell said she is keen to hear from as many residents as possible as to what they believe the future of education should look like.

Ms Maskell, pictured below, said: “It has been a very difficult year for many parents and carers, children and young people. We have seen a massive shift to online teaching, combined with many parents having the close to impossible task of juggling work and home learning responsibilities.

“In the summer we had the A-level exams debacle and further to this, the disruption of education for many college students taking BTEC qualifications. University students have been learning off campus, whilst experiencing many challenges around isolation, housing costs and tuition fees.

“There have been many issues raised with me around access to free school meals and remote learning equipment and access for children to green space for exercise and play.

“As schools re-open, I want to ensure that parents, carers, and young people’s voices are front and centre of how education policy and children’s services are run and where the focus should be.”

Cllr Bob Webb said: “As families prepare children to go back into school buildings if and when they are safe and home learning starts to come to an end this is the perfect opportunity to share your views and ask questions.”