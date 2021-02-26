"HE was a gentleman who loved to make people laugh" - this is the moving tribute paid to Jim Hammond, former York teacher and stalwart of the city's amateur dramatic scene.

Jim, who has died aged 88, was a former teacher at Shipton Street and Kingsway Junior School in York and a member of the Rowntree Players for 40 years.

A veteran of Korea, Jim had also been the narrator at the York Festival of Remembrance for several years, held at the Barbican. He also played Noah in The Mystery Plays of 1973.

Jim played Noah in The Mystery Plays in 1973

He leaves a widow Jean and daughter Sally and son Martin. Following his death on February 8, his funeral will take place on March 11, with donations to the British Heart Foundation or Heworth Church.

Jim Hammond with wife Jean, daughter Sally, son Martin, left, and son-in-law Paul

Sally said: "He was a gentleman. He really liked helping people and liked to make people laugh."

Brenda Batty, on behalf of the Rowntree Players, said: "The York amateur dramatic scene has lost one of its finest actors. Jim was a stalwart of the Players, quite literally a man of many parts in that in addition to being a fine actor he was always the first to help build and paint sets, help with the late night “get outs” and do anything else that was required to ensure the show went on.

"He was a joy to be with on stage, his professionalism shining through to infect the rest of the cast.

"His sense of humour was quirky and very funny. Over many years Jim delighted audiences with his various characters in the Rowntree Players pantos.

"He also kept notes and photographs of every show he was in and the resulting archives are lodged with the City Archives, providing a wonderful review of amateur theatre in York.

"The Joseph Rowntree Theatre was his second home and thanks must go to his lovely wife, Jean, for her unstinting support for Jim and the theatre."

Rowntree Players - Intimate Revue 11 plus 7 - Jim Hammond and the Star Shiners

Latterly, Jim was narrator at the York Festival of Remembrance for several years, held at the Barbican. He did his National Service with the Kings Shropshire Light Infantry, serving in Korea and Germany.

Jim Hammond, far right, in uniform

After National Service Jim then spent two years at St John’s College York, training as a Primary School teacher.

Jim Hammond, bottom row second from left, in the rugby team at St John’s College, York

After leaving college he taught for three years at the primary school in Scunthorpe which he himself had attended. He was an active member of the Amateur Dramatic Society and played rugby for Scunthorpe.

In 1958 he married Jean Plewes, whom he met during his second year at St John’s. He then taught for 29 years at Shipton Street and Kingsway Junior School.

He played rugby for the Railway Institute 1958-61.

In a testimonial about Jim several years ago, Mr Powell, headteacher at Kingsway from 1961-1976, said: "It is no exaggeration to say that my task as headteacher has been considerable eased by the support, enthusiasm and drive of Mr Hammond. He has given to this school unstintingly of time effort and patience - he has always been there when needed."

Jim Hammond in 1999 - A Scene from The Rowntree Players, Don Taylor's The Exorcism. The photo shows L-R, Jim Hammond as Dan, Frank Higgins as Edmund and Debbie Britton as Rachel

Jim frequently brought together school and acting when staff entertained the children with end of term treats. He did his yearly shadow play performance of ‘Dr Cuttemup’. A teacher dressed up as a schoolboy, complaining of a stomach ache after eating a school dinner, brought Dr Cuttemup into the hall to perform the necessary operation. After a chase around the school hall, the boy was persuaded to lie down and anaesthetic given, (a mallet!) behind the white bed sheet screen and various items were removed from the boy’s insides leaving everyone in stitches.

Jim Hammond, former teacher, who loved amateur dramatics

Jim Hammond with the Wallace Cup for best performances of the season

Jim joined Rowntree players in 1968. He performed with the players for 40 years, winning the William Wallace trophy three times for best performance of the season.

He received the 1st and 3rd round cup in the All England One Act Theatre festival.

Sally said that her dad told her acting was an excellent foil to his teaching, providing a social life for both himself and Jean and that after-play parties were a highlight - with Jean’s cooking "second to none".