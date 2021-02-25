AN INVESTIGATION into a nurse’s conduct prior to the death of a York musician still hasn’t been concluded - five years after he died.

Bev Jones, 75, of Copmanthorpe, a leading chorister, composer, arranger, teacher and musical director, died at Harrogate Hospital in February 2016 after being taken there by paramedics from a local care home.

At an inquest into his death in 2018, an agency nurse said she had found Mr Jones, a diabetic, had very high blood sugar levels in the morning and claimed she had rung a local GP surgery about this before lunchtime, at the request of another nurse at the home.

But the inquest heard phone records showed no call was made from the home to the practice before 2.04pm, and the nurse had also failed to make notes about Mr Jones’ treatment.

Mr Jones’ widow Lesley said the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) had been intending to hold a ‘fitness to practice’ hearing over the agency nurse’s conduct but a date had still not been set.

She said the NMC emailed her in January last year to say it had completed its investigation, and if the case required a final hearing, it would aim to list the hearing in April, May or June 2020.

But it didn’t take place and last October an NMC official emailed her to say: “I’m sorry it’s taking long to reschedule the hearing and fully understand you want closure, adding: “We are still finishing off a bit of investigation.”

Mrs Jones said the delays were ‘disgusting’ and preventing her getting closure.“Bev died on February 2016, yet I am still having to deal with his death every week,” she said.

An NMC spokesman said: