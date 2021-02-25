A YORK MP has welcomed the announcement that construction is beginning on a new improved site for a mental health centre in the city.

Julian Sturdy, York Outer MP, has said that he is "very pleased," that work has started on York’s NHS Child Adolescent and Mental Health Service (CAMHS), currently based at the Lime Trees facility on Shipton Road.

This represents a £1.2 million investment for a six-month refurbishment of premises at the Link Business Park in Osbaldwick to create a new two-floor centre.

Mr Sturdy said: "As someone who has engaged regularly with our city’s child mental health services regarding treatment for constituents, I am very pleased that these facilities are being upgraded."

The new site will be more accessible than Lime Trees, with more capacity for pushchairs and wheelchairs in therapy rooms.

There will also be more room overall to better allow for group work and staff training sessions, and a less cramped environment for patients and staff.

The new space will also allow for more staff to work on-site while observing Covid distancing rules.

Mr Sturdy added: "It is particularly encouraging to hear that the bigger space will facilitate social distancing requirements, protecting staff health while maintaining the quality of the service, and that the centre will be a more welcoming place for parents with prams and disabled patients.

"I hope this further enhancement of local health infrastructure will reassure residents that high-quality facilities are available, and I will continue to monitor funding and waiting times for a service that is so essential for families in need."