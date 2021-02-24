A TEENAGE boy was left unconscious after being attacked near a school.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and any CCTV or mobile footage following an assault that happened on Sunday afternoon (February 21), when a teenage boy was assaulted near the local school in Helmsley.
The victim was found unconscious by two members of the public who assisted him and helped him get back home.
He sustained serious injuries to his face and required medical treatment in hospital.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for the two people who helped the victim, to come forward and contact the police as they might have vital information which could assist the investigation.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla.
"You can also email Sylvia.Matla571@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number12210064282.
Comments are closed on this article.