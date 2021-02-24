A MAN attacked a woman and threatened to throw her dog in the river in York.

North Yorkshire Police say the assault that place along on the riverside path between Clifton Bridge in Water End and St Peter's Boat School House, at about 9.30am on Tuesday (February 23).

It involved a 65-year-old local woman who was walking her dogs along the path, and an unknown man who was coming in the opposite direction with his dog.

The man grabbed one of the dogs by its collar, threatening to throw it into the river and then pushed the woman causing her to fall to the ground.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the suspect, and for anybody who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

"The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 40’s with a rounded face. He was wearing glasses, a red bomber jacket, black jeans and a baseball cap. He had with him a chocolate Labrador.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Amy Herrick. You can also email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210065045.