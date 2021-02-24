TRAFFIC delays continue after a crash on a major route through North Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called in shortly before 4pm to a three-vehicle crash on the A1 northbound between junctions 48 and 49 where one of the vehicles had overturned.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say that all the occupants of the vehicles were out on the arrival of their crews and no further action was required by them.
It's not known whether anyone was injured.
One lane of three was initially closed and, although all lanes have been re-opened, some delays still remain in the area.
