ANOTHER area of York is now shaded white on the Public Health England (PHE) Covid map due to low case numbers.
Rawcliffe and Clifton South is now shaded white on the PHE map as there were less than three cases in the area in the seven days leading up to February 19, meaning no data is shown.
The area joins Wigginton, New Earswick, Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake in having these low case numbers at the time.
Holgate West, which was shaded white on yesterday's map, is now shaded light green as there were three cases in the area in the seven days leading up to February 19.
Clifton Without and Skelton is shown to have the highest number of cases with 15 and a rolling rate of 176.3 people per 100,000. Fulford Road and Clementhorpe has the second highest number of cases in the York area with 13 and a rolling rate of 98.7 people per 100,000.
The rolling rates on the case figures are registered up until February 19.
The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000 population and are calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.
You can view the Public Health England map here.