THIEVES burgled a house while the homeowners were in the garden.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened between 1pm and 1.30pm yesterday (February 23) at a house in Marton-le-Moor, Harrogate.
The suspect entered through an open garage and then a door leading into the house.
They took a black jewellery box, about four to six inches in size, from the bedroom drawer with jewellery inside.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Elizabeth Estensen . You can also email elizabeth.estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210065212.
