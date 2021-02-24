A HEADTEACHER has invoked the wrath of TV presenter Piers Morgan after removing Horatio Nelson, Walter Raleigh and Francis Drake as house names at his school because of their ‘links to slavery, oppression and racism.’

The key figures from British history have been replaced at Howden Junior School in East Yorkshire by footballer and food poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford, environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai.

Head Lee Hill said the change was made after a former pupil wrote to explain the' impact that seeing these figures - who have links to slavery, oppression and racism - had on her during her time at our school.' He said that it had been ‘a brave email to send to a white male in a position of power.’

But the decision was blasted by GMB host Piers Morgan, who claimed that ‘three great national heroes’ were being removed because they’re ‘problematic.’

He said “None of them were perfect, like all people from that part of history. They have indeed got some problematic parts to their work by today’s standard.

“But the idea that a headteacher in this country would cancel Nelson, Drake and Raleigh because they’re despicable, that’s a shocker isn’t it?

“Why don’t you sit them down and explain, warts and all, the good, bad and the ugly stories of Nelson, Raleigh and Drake that help make this country a great country, rather than brand them all ‘despicable’ and cancel them?

Hundreds of people have also taken to social media to blast the decision.One claimed it was ‘cultural genocide’ and another branded the school a ‘political indoctrination camp.’

But others hit back, with one tweeting:”Fine for Piers Morgan to do his shtick with other celebs but attacking a headteacher like this is contemptible.”

A teacher and NEU activist tweeted:”If 1 school out of c24000 in England changing its house names to no longer be four historical figures is causing you to feel your history and culture is at risk, thus justifying public attacks on a headteacher, then I humbly suggest you don’t actually understand British history.”

Mr Hill was unavailable for comment.