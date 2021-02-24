PET owners are being asked to join a bid to combat the growing problem of dog theft in York and North Yorkshire.

A survey has been started to gather views on dog theft in North Yorkshire and York and the area's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, is inviting people to take part.

The research comes after a spate of high-profile incidents nationally leading experts to believe criminals are exploiting the huge hike in prices and demand for puppies during the coronavirus restrictions.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is now reviewing pet theft nationally and considering additional options for enforcement, including harsher penalties for offenders.

The results of the survey, which is being co-ordinated by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, will help find out how widespread the fear of dog theft is, and whether there is support for tougher enforcement.

Mrs Mulligan said: “I know that dog theft is becoming more of a concern for many people after a series of high-profile incidents across the country so it’s important owners across North Yorkshire and York have their say in this survey.

“It is still not common, but its impacts can be devastating both for individuals and families whose dogs are part of the family and for farmers and rural businesses where dogs have play a crucial role in everything they do.”

The 60-second survey can be completed here and will be open until 5pm on Friday, March 12.