YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by five to 72.6 people per 100,000. This still remains well below the UK national average, which stands at 116.4 people per 100,000.
The PHE data shows that a further 23 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic up to 11,789.
In North Yorkshire the weekly rate has also increased very slightly by 0.5 to 85.1 people per 100,000. A further 83 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 27,892.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the rate has dropped by 0.3 to 125.4 people per 100,000. A further 47 cases have been recorded in the East Riding area, taking the total for the pandemic to 16,575.
Across the UK, a further 9,938 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,144,577.