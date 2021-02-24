POLICE area appealing for witnesses following a crash in the Ryedale area yesterday (February 23).
The collision happened at around 4pm yesterday on the B1248 at North Grimston.
It involved a black Vauxhall Astra car which was travelling towards Malton and white Honda Elysion MPV which was traveling towards Beverley.
The occupants of both vehicles were not seriously injured and treated at the scene by paramedics.
The road was closed until 6.30pm to allow for scene investigation and the vehicles to be recovered.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the white Honda as it travelled away from Norton towards the scene of the collision or the collision itself, particularly if you have dashcam footage and have not already spoken to officers.
Witnesses are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Patterson, or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Please provide reference number: 12210065400.