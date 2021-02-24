ONE more person has lost their life to Covid-19 at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 569.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 54 more Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 302 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 82,156.
Patients were aged between 32 and 103 years old. All except 14, aged 32 to 91 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 21 to February 23, with the majority being on or after February 19.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.