'NO jab, no job' is a risky stance to take, warns a York employment law expert.

Mini Setty, a partner at Langleys Solicitors, said there was not enough evidence to suggest taking the vaccine makes every workplace safe.

"If an employer tries to force their employees to receive the jab or decides not to hire someone based on their refusal to get the jab, it could be result in employment claims, for unfair dismissal and/or discrimination."

In healthcare or if working with vulnerable people, there may be more validity to the employer's request - though an employer does not have a legal right to demand an employee is vaccinated, she said.

“Vaccinations create a conflict of legal protections, where the freedom of individual choice is weighed against the health and safety of others."

She urged employers to discuss any employee's reluctance.

"Some employees may have a justifiable reason for not wanting to take the vaccine, and We would always urge employers to discuss an employee’s reluctance, whether it be related to a disability or religious reasons.

“Additionally, in all cases, every other option would need to be exhausted before dismissal was to be considered. For example, they could ask an employee if they can work from home, or to consider switching to a role that would mean they are coming into contact with fewer people in order to effectively safeguard against the potential risk.

“If no solution can be found, there could be serious ramifications for the employers if they dismissed or refused jobs. It is likely that we will see a significant increase in cases brought before the employment tribunal to decide the rights of employers vs employees.”