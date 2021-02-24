THE Leeds Festival is going ahead this summer, following the news that the country is set to come completely out of lockdown by the end of June.
Organisers of the event and the twin Reading Festival have tweeted: 'Following the Government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET'S GO."
The festival will take place on a site off the A64 York-Leeds road between August 27 and 29, with Liam Gallagher and Stormzy headlining.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment